Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cuomo: Businesses must reduce on-site workforce to 50% to slow coronavirus

Cuomo: Businesses must reduce on-site workforce to 50% to slow coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he is making it mandatory that no businesses in New York state can have more than 50% of their workforce report to work outside of the home. Cuomo said he plans to issue the statewide executive order later today. He said the order could be expanded if the number of COVID-19 cases does not slow down. The rule will not apply to essential services, including grocery stores, food delivery, pharmacies and health care. Cuomo said there will be a full list of these…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Urges Young People To Understand The Risks Of The Virus

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Urges Young People To Understand The Risks Of The Virus 02:16

 Stunned by video of college kids partying during spring break in Miami, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on New York's young people to understand the risks of the coronavirus, saying it's a myth that they can't get the disease; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Relief Period On Mortgage Payments, More Workplace Restrictions [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Relief Period On Mortgage Payments, More Workplace Restrictions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced banks are going to honor a relief period on mortgage payments Thursday, along with announcing more workplace restrictions; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home [Video]

NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home

NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home The order is a 25 percent increase from the day before. It follows an overnight surge in cases. 1,769 new cases in NY were reported..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo: Businesses must reduce workforce to 25%, except these essential industries

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said most businesses in New York State will be forced to work with no more than 25% of employees on-site. Cuomo first set the...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shugheswrites

Steve Hughes RT @bethanybump: Anxiety is mounting among many state employees who are still being required to report to crowded offices, even as Gov. Cuo… 28 minutes ago

bethanybump

Bethany Bump Anxiety is mounting among many state employees who are still being required to report to crowded offices, even as G… https://t.co/x988za6pxZ 29 minutes ago

im_just__d

D RT @DandC: Cuomo: Businesses must reduce workforce by 50% https://t.co/lyNs1fKeJj #ROC 19 hours ago

DandC

Democrat & Chronicle Cuomo: Businesses must reduce workforce by 50% https://t.co/lyNs1fKeJj #ROC 20 hours ago

JasonMillerinDC

Jason Miller RT @77WABCradio: Cuomo: Businesses must reduce on-site workforce to no more than 50% https://t.co/HqNoGrzSnk 21 hours ago

77WABCradio

TalkRadio 77 WABC Cuomo: Businesses must reduce on-site workforce to no more than 50% https://t.co/HqNoGrzSnk 21 hours ago

JoieTyrrell

Joie Tyrrell RT @KeshiaClukey: All local governments in New York must reduce their workforce/nonessential personnel by 50% at a minimum, Cuomo said. Fif… 3 days ago

KeshiaClukey

Keshia Clukey All local governments in New York must reduce their workforce/nonessential personnel by 50% at a minimum, Cuomo sai… https://t.co/ZdLAzumnMX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.