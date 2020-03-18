Cuomo: Businesses must reduce on-site workforce to 50% to slow coronavirus

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he is making it mandatory that no businesses in New York state can have more than 50% of their workforce report to work outside of the home. Cuomo said he plans to issue the statewide executive order later today. He said the order could be expanded if the number of COVID-19 cases does not slow down. The rule will not apply to essential services, including grocery stores, food delivery, pharmacies and health care. Cuomo said there will be a full list of these… 👓 View full article

