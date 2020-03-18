🔥🔥Don't Quit. Biden Will Implode.🔥🔥 RT @NBCNews: At least 10 more people who tested positive for coronavirus in and around Seattle have died, bringing the death toll to 56, au… 16 minutes ago

Raziel רזיאל Global coronavirus cases top 200,000 as authorities unleash economic aid packages https://t.co/HiGYDeBWSI 1 hour ago

Eugene Belilovsky RT @SkyNews: WHO Director General says the past week has seen a rapid rise in #COVID19 cases, but there has not been an urgent enough escal… 3 hours ago

FRANCE 24 English @EU_Commission @MichelBarnier 🌎 The fast-spreading #COVID19 has now infected more than 205, 470 people and caused 8… https://t.co/C0XaI1JVeJ 4 hours ago

CBM RT @bsindia: Authorities have decided to set up two new isolation wards in #Noida as #coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar touched four… 4 hours ago

Business Standard Authorities have decided to set up two new isolation wards in #Noida as #coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar t… https://t.co/2vYHCR3zAa 5 hours ago