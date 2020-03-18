Global  

Feds join Boston in moratorium on housing evictions

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend foreclosures and evictions through the end of April as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes after U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter, as well as U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Jeff Merkley sent a letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson, urging him to institute a federal moratorium on evictions. The Boston Housing Authority has also…
