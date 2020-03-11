Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A Cincinnati Reds employee at the team’s spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., has tested positive for coronavirus. Reds staff members who came in close contact with the employee are being tested and have been self-quarantined. The Reds didn’t specify whether the employee is a player or whether players were in contact with the employee. The Reds are sending a precautionary notice to anyone who was inside the Reds’ spring training complex between Feb. 29 and March 14. The Reds said…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Mass. Eye And Ear Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mass. Eye And Ear Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:20

 WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

ORU contract employee tests positive [Video]

ORU contract employee tests positive

ORU contract employee tests positive

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:35Published
USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The employee who tested positive was on campus on Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

London Metal Exchange ring-dealing member employee tests positive for coronavirus

The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday an employee of one its ring-dealing members had contracted the coronavirus, prompting a number of precautionary...
Reuters India

Denver International Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus

The DIA employee is symptomatic and isolated from others, Denver city officials said in a news release.
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.