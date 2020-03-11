Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A Cincinnati Reds employee at the team's spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., has tested positive for coronavirus . Reds staff members who came in close contact with the employee are being tested and have been self-quarantined. The Reds didn't specify whether the employee is a player or whether players were in contact with the employee. The Reds are sending a precautionary notice to anyone who was inside the Reds' spring training complex between Feb. 29 and March 14. The Reds said…


