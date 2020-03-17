Global  

State to give small businesses respite on sales and other taxes

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Baker administration is drawing up emergency regulations that would allow small businesses to push back payment of sales and other taxes until June, in order to help them better cope with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Eligible businesses would not have to remit sales, meals or room occupancy taxes for the months of March, April and May until June 20, under new rules under development at the Department of Revenue, Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference Wednesday. The…
News video: Small businesses already impacted by COVID-19 worried about closure

Small businesses already impacted by COVID-19 worried about closure 01:37

 A number of small businesses say if things don't get better, they may have to close up shop permanently.

