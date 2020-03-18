Global  

Chipotle offering nationwide delivery via Uber Eats

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020
With concern over the spread of the new coronavirus keeping many Americans in their homes, Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is partnering with Uber Eats to offer delivery service nationwide and is temporarily waiving delivery fees.  Customers can order food from the Mexican-themed restaurant chain delivered through the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com. The service will be available at participating locations, during the stores’ normal operating hours. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE:…
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For 100K Independently Owned Restaurants

Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For 100K Independently Owned Restaurants 00:22

 Uber Eats announced they will be waiving delivery fees for 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the United States and Canada.

