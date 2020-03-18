Chipotle offering nationwide delivery via Uber Eats

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With concern over the spread of the new coronavirus keeping many Americans in their homes, Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is partnering with Uber Eats to offer delivery service nationwide and is temporarily waiving delivery fees. Customers can order food from the Mexican-themed restaurant chain delivered through the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com. The service will be available at participating locations, during the stores' normal operating hours. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE:…


