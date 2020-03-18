Global  

Rental company slashes rent prices for Portland-area residents who lose jobs

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Ekoliving Apartments, a property management company with more than 600 Portland-area units, said it is slashing rent prices by 25 percent for April and May for renters who have lost their jobs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Renters won’t need to pay back the discount afterward, according to the company, which encouraged residents to use the money however they need to. The announcement came in response to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to limit restaurants and bars to carry-out and delivery…
