Rental company slashes rent prices for Portland-area residents who lose jobs
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Ekoliving Apartments, a property management company with more than 600 Portland-area units, said it is slashing rent prices by 25 percent for April and May for renters who have lost their jobs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Renters won’t need to pay back the discount afterward, according to the company, which encouraged residents to use the money however they need to. The announcement came in response to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to limit restaurants and bars to carry-out and delivery…
This airport worker marshalled an aircraft for the last time due to job losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Filmed at Brisbane Airport in Australia on March 19, we see the worker direct the aircraft into a parked position while more crew come to attend the aircraft for deboarding.
Filmer...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
CodeforPDX RT @PDXBIZJournal: Ekoliving Apartments said it is slashing rent prices by 25 percent for April and May for renters who have lost their job… 6 days ago
Portland Biz Journal Ekoliving Apartments said it is slashing rent prices by 25 percent for April and May for renters who have lost thei… https://t.co/yAZqFmXndm 6 days ago
Mike Mathews Uplifting. The Oregon Way. Rental company slashes rent prices for Portland-area residents who lose jobs… https://t.co/UEUIH8HD9h 6 days ago