NA Proactive news snapshot: 1933 Industries, Media Central, PyroGenesis Canada, Mota Ventures UPDATE …

1933 Industries Inc (CSE:TGIF) (OTCMKTS:TGIFF), a Canadian cannabis consumer goods company with operations in Nevada, announced Wednesday that it will continue its operations in the US state after its governor ordered the closure of non-essential businesses to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order went to effect at noon Wednesday and covers the next 30 days, but the measure does not affect cannabis operators or licensed dispensaries. 1933’s second cannabis harvest is on schedule for the end of March, but the company stressed that it would continue to monitor new developments. Media Central Corporation Inc (CSE:FLYY) will launch its first foray into integrating its publications with the release of its inaugural national cover story. Vancouver's Georgia Straight and Toronto's NOW Magazine have collaborated to deliver a special edition on the global coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, scheduled to hit stands on March 19, the company said in a statement Wednesday. "This is the first of many in-depth national features that will appear simultaneously in Media Central's Toronto and Vancouver publications, NOW and the Georgia Straight, the two largest localized alternative titles in Canada,” said CEO Brian Kalish. PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) (OTCMKTS: PYRNF) announced Wednesday it has closed on a $903,000 non-brokered secured convertible loan while giving an update on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak . PyroGenesis intends to use the net proceeds from loan for general corporate purposes. CEO P. Peter Pascali provided investors a situational update on the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting financial turmoil. “As a global COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the globe, it would be an understatement to suggest that these are trying times. The world finds itself in uncharted and precarious territory, a show that has no script. What is certain is that the future is not as certain as we thought it was mere weeks ago. At PyroGenesis, the health, safety and wellbeing of our people, and community, is our number one priority,” he said. Mota Ventures Corp (CSE:MOTA( (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) announced Wednesday that First Class CBD has launched a new “immune support” product that has generated significant demand since it was released. The company said this product is the first of a number of new CBD offerings aimed at promoting personal immune health that First Class is developing. During the first four days of the launch, Mota acquired over 1,000 customers. Next week the customers will be launching a complete line of immunity products, including a CBD oil plus B-vitamins, Vitamin C and Zinc. The compalny also said its upply chain is functioning uninterrupted. “I am extremely pleased with the success of our launch of our new product line. Our ability to adapt and innovate is stronger than ever. Demand for our new immune category has been exceptional and I believe this will be a significant driver to revenue in 2020,” said CEO Ryan Hoggan. BevCanna Enterprises Inc (CSE:BEV) announced Wednesday that CEO Marcello Leone has acquired an additional 1.53 million shares of the cannabis-infused beverages firm. Leone, who also controls Naturo Group Investments Inc, now owns around 18.67% of the Vancouver-based company. Of the 10,134,461 Shares, 8,632,411 shares are owned by Naturo, and 1,502,050 are owned directly by Leone. All of the 1,600,000 options are held directly by Leone, according to BevCanna. A statement from BevCanna said that Leone “has a long-term view of the investments and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.” RNC Minerals (TSE:RNX) said Wednesday that its production guidance remained unchanged in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic . The Toronto-based company is targeting production of between 90,000-95,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of between US$1,050-$1,200 per once for 2020. The miner, which operates gold mines in Western Australia, told shareholders it had established a task force at its Australian operations led by its managing director Graham Sloan. Minera Alamos Inc (CVE:MAI) (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) President Doug Ramshaw told shareholders Wednesday that the company has enacted a plan of action to ensure the health of employees while minimizing any disruptions to its business amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Out of an abundance of caution and community-mindedness both in Canada and Mexico, we have enacted a plan to allow the ongoing functionality of company personnel in their various capacities until the COVID-19 outbreak and its repercussions are better understood,” Ramshaw said in a statement. The Toronto- and Vancouver-based firm said it is proceeding with construction at its Santana gold project in Sonora, Mexico, with work continuing as planned under Minera CEO Darren Koningen’s direction. EnWave Corporation (CVE:ENW) (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) said that its board has approved a plan to license the company's unique radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration technology to the US cannabis market through a wholly-owned American subsidiary. The technology is a rapid, low temperature drying method that maintains the product’s colour, flavour, and nutrients during the drying process. The company says it is faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave said it proprietary dehydration technology delivers “a distinct value proposition” to US cannabis and hemp producers, including “faster drying, higher precision and cost savings.” Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) and its partner Adventus Mining Corporation (CVE:ADZN) (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) have temporarily suspended activity at the Curipamba, Pijili and Santiago projects in Ecuador in line with measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Salazar has also suspended site activities at its other wholly-owned projects in Ecuador, which declared a state of emergency from March 17. Work, including drilling at the projects, had restarted in the last few weeks. Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG) announced Wednesday that its full-service digital advertising subsidiary, Surge Logics, posted record sales of $1.35 million in February. The company saw sales rocket more than five times higher year-over-year, up from $252,000 in February 2019. On a month-to-month basis, the figure represents 20% sequential growth versus January. “Overall, we have built a highly scalable foundation to sustain long-term growth within Surge Logics, which we believe will positively impact both our company-wide revenue and cash flow,” CEO Brian Cox said in a statement. WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) CEO Angelo Tsebelis told shareholders on Wednesday that the medical cannabis company is focused on executing its commercial plan in 2020. The new CEO said the firm was “trending towards profitability” thanks to its lean business model and concentration on higher-margin products. Tsebelis’s comments come as the Toronto-based company is completing the integration of Starseed Medicinal Inc, a transformative deal announced in December. One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMKTS:OWRDF) announced Wedensday that it has received regulatory approval to drill two key locations on its Salar del Diablo lithium brine property in Mexico. The Vancouver-based company received its drilling, environmental and occupancy permits and will start drilling as soon as the diamond drill rig is onsite. The proposed targets are located at the south end of the expansive Salar del Diablo project and are located 50 kilometers south of drill hole DDH-2, which is on the north end of the property. Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD), a UK-based medical company focused on diabetes, announced Wednesday it is preparing for the launch of its sugarBEAT continuous glucose monitor in the US under the wellness category following recent feedback from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a statement, the company said it is prioritizing launch plans in the US and is considering various options to expedite the launch, including the potential partnering with multi-national companies. XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY), the science-focused cannabis group, has said it will be advancing its cannabidiol (CBD) based Epilepsy program to clinical studies immediately after making significant progress. The firm is now finalizing the formulation and preparing for clinical studies in Europe in the second and third quarter of 2020, it said in a statement. HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCMKTS:HGGOF), the North America-focused explorer, told investors it has temporarily suspended drilling at its Timmins area gold properties in Ontario in the light of the coronavirus outbreak. The resource firm aims to restart operations and complete the remainder of the planned meters later this year when it is appropriate, it said in a statement. Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) subsidiary ORYX Gaming said Wednesday that Malta’s CasinoSecret will integrate ORUX Hub into its online platform. The deal gives CasinoSecret access to over 8,000 games from more than 80 third-party suppliers through ORYX Hub. CasinoSecret’s cashback model is unique in the iGaming industry, ORYX said in a statement. It also offers live tournaments with different winning mechanisms. NexTech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) told investors Wednesday that the company is seeing a surge in demand for its e-commerce products and augmented reality (AR) technology rise due to COVID-19 forcing a paradigm shift toward working from home. Though it is known primarily for AR, the company actually operates a pair of e-commerce companies that it acquired last year to help hone its technology. In the thick of social distancing , that could pay off to the tune of a record-setting month. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CRDL) (OTCMTS:CRTPF), a leader in the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) and the development of innovative cannabidiol products for heart disease, has signed a supplier agreement to offer its pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. In a statement, the company said Shoppers will be the exclusive retailer of its CardiolRx brand of cannabidiol products in Canada. Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) saw its fourth-quarter revenue jump 22.3% year-on-year, driven by the completion of contracts within its technology solutions segment and continued growth in services. For the fourth-quarter ended December 2019, the company posted revenue of $37.9 million, compared to $31.01 million in the same quarter a year earlier. TIMIA Capital Corporation (CVE:TCA) (OTCMKTS:TIMCF) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a US$2 million investment facility with Measured Inc. TIMIA said Measure is a leader in media incrementality measurement based in Santa Monica, California. In a statement, the firm said the financing facility includes an initial disbursement of US$750,000, which has been advanced, and a further US$1.25 million to be disbursed upon certain milestones being met over the term of the agreement. Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) reiterated Wednesday that it plans to manufacture its VT-1000 qualitative and quantitative immunoassay analyzer as a “cost-effective and dependable solution” for a wide range of medical uses, including coronavirus. “We are committed to our diagnostics testing equipment in the areas of infectious disease, cardiac-related and substances of abuse,” Parallax Health Sciences CEO Paul Arena said in a statement. “We are further committed to delivering a cost-effective and dependable solution for testing coronavirus to the healthcare community during a time when such testing is in high-demand worldwide,” he added. Brain Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:BRSF) has built a single-use, disposable electroencephalogram (EEG) device, the NeuroCap, which is a sanitary medical device designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Aside from general sanitation benefits, some early data implies that the virus has a neurological component in severe cases — raising the stakes for neurologists to avoid spreading the virus through cross-contamination. Brain Scientific pointed to a recent report from three coronavirus-designated hospitals In Wuhan, China, that showed more than one-third of coronavirus patients had some sort of neurological symptom, such as altered consciousness, evidence of skeletal muscle damage and acute cerebrovascular disease. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCMKTS:HERTF) has revealed it is adjusting capacity at its production facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning on March 18 this year, the group said it will be focusing on "necessary production to complete current customer shipments" and will temporarily adjust to one shift per location per day until further notice. Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) is withdrawing staff from the Cordillera de Cutucu in Ecuador where its flagship project sits after the government has put the country on lockdown amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. The firm's Lost Cities - Cutucu project lies in the Jurassic metallogenic belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes. Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) on Wednesday provided an update on how coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting its exploration efforts in Peru and Canada. In a statement, the junior exploration company said it has offered all employees at its corporate offices in Vancouver and Edmonton the option to work from home , aligning it with the federal government ’s call that all Canadians work from home where possible. Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, said it will release financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The company added that it will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4.30pm Eastern time (1.30pm Pacific time). Individuals interested in participating on the conference call may do so by dialling (855) 656-0927 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9657 for Canadian callers, or (412) 902-4109 for other international callers. Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation relating to a letter agreement, dated March 2, 2020, between it and Saville Resources Inc., under which the company can acquire a 100% interest in six mineral claims covering 380.6 hectares near Greenwood, B.C., known as the Bud claims. In consideration, the company will issue 388,888 shares. Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) has been reiterated as a ‘buy’ by Jay Taylor in the February 17, 2020 edition of Gold, Energy & Tech Stocks. Taylor has said buy four times from February 15, 2018, to October 15, 2019, at prices ranging from $0.53 cents to $6.62 a share. Great Bear owns the Dixie gold project in Ontario, and Taylor says that although Dixie's drill results have long captivated him, it is clear, based on the company’s modest market cap of $300 million, that the market still does not understand "just how big and profitable the Dixie property can become." He runs some back-of-the-envelope calculations and surmises that Dixie could easily contain 10 million to 20 million ounces of gold. Ultimately, he continues to believe that Dixie will one day attract the attention of a major miner, allowing shareholders of Great Bear to "enjoy value from Dixie for years to come." Biotechnology firm CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) will be presenting at the Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock event on March 19 at 12:30pm EST. The livestream event will see CEO Nader Pourhassan present an update on recent developments as well as providing an overview of upcoming milestones related to its CCRS antagonist leronlimab, which was granted Fast Track designation from the US FDA for deadly diseases. Vancouver, Washington-based CytoDyn is developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform, announced that its management participated in the ROTH Virtual Conference on Tuesday. At the conference, which was changed from physical to virtual due to the coronavirus, Dyadic gave a presentation focused on coronavirus opportunities and new research partners; a new feasibility study with theUniversity of Oslo on an influenza vaccine; and four novel C1 cell lines with distinct glycan patterns: Man3-9, Man3, G0 and G2. Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) will host an investor webcast at 9 am ET March 20, 2020. investors and other stakeholders are invited to join the webcast to discuss the FY2019 financial results, the status of US government efforts to support domestic uranium miners, and proactive measures the company is taking to preserve cash and working capital, including the $16.6 million bought deal financing we completed last month, the company's response to the COVID-19 virus, and recent market volatility, among other topic. To join the webcast, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada) or 416-764-8659. 👓 View full article

