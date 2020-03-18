Global  

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The biggest mall operator in the US is closing all locations for 12 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 (SPG)· The largest mall operator in the US, Simon Property Group, announced it would close all domestic properties for the next 12 days as the US and 155 other countries and territories continue to battle COVID-19.
· After speaking with government officials, Simon Property Group determined the shutdown would be the best way to slow...
