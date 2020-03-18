Construction companies try to push on amid coronavirus restrictions

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Construction jobs seem to be pushing on in Wichita, but it's hardly business as usual. Hutton CEO Ben Hutton says the company is keeping a close eye on recommendations from health and government officials and trying to find ways to make those work on construction sites — but updates seem to be coming in by the hour. "As we look at the social distancing rules, we're following that on our job sites and making sure we don't have people in close contact with each other," Hutton said. "Long term,…


