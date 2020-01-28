Global  

Apple brings PC-like trackpad to iPad - a timely work-from-home upgrade

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Apple brings PC-like trackpad to iPad - a timely work-from-home upgradeIf you're reviewing your home office setup during the coronavirus remote-push, this one's worth checking. READ MORE:• NZ gets Apple Watch features that alert for dangerous heart conditions Apple's latest iPad Pro brings...
Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌iPad Pro‌...
MacRumours.com

Apple is adding trackpad support to older iPad models

Apple just introduced a new iPad Pro, but older iPads are set to get a major update as well. On March 24th, Apple is releasing iPadOS 13.4 which includes full...
engadget


