Southern Gold in trading halt ahead of capital raising

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX pending the release of information regarding a capital raising. Shares in the company will remain halted until the earlier of either, the release of relevant information, or, the commencement of trading on 23 March 2020. Drilling underway Earlier this week, Southern Gold revealed that it is continuing to advance drilling at the Beopseongpo Project in South Korea, with the Hand of Faith target being the primary focus. Furthermore, first-pass field reconnaissance has identified a new project area called Geum-Mar, which means ‘Golden Horse’ in Korean. Assays from drilling are expected around mid-April and assays from sampling work are expected in 2-3 weeks. 👓 View full article

