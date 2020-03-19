Internal email at Freeman shows plans to furlough employees starting March 23

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As a part of Freeman's plans to scale back operations in light of the coronavirus pandemic , the company is furloughing what it categorizes as a majority of its workers. In an email obtained by the Dallas Business Journal sent on March 17, CEO Bob Priest-Heck informed employees of the furloughs, which will begin on Monday. The company announced yesterday it would scale back its team and operations, but did not say to what extent. Freeman is one of the largest events services companies in the world.… 👓 View full article

