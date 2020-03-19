Global  

Just another trading day: Wild swings and dash for cash trigger selling

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Another day of massive swings across asset prices was marked by scant liquidity as investors dashed for cash while systematic strategies triggered automated selling amid rising volatility, market participants said.
