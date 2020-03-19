Oregon could lose more than 13,300 hotel jobs by early April, estimates say
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Oregon stands to lose more than 13,300 hotel jobs to the coronavirus pandemic by early April, according to new estimates from Britain-based Oxford Economics. Upwards of 46,600 jobs tied to the hotel industry — including direct hotel operations, guest spending, indirect supply chains and more — are expected to evaporate in that time period, according to the mid-March estimates. Those jobs could include construction workers, florists and the like who don’t work at hotels but support them. The…
