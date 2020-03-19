Oregon could lose more than 13,300 hotel jobs by early April, estimates say

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Oregon stands to lose more than 13,300 hotel jobs to the coronavirus pandemic by early April, according to new estimates from Britain-based Oxford Economics. Upwards of 46,600 jobs tied to the hotel industry — including direct hotel operations, guest spending, indirect supply chains and more — are expected to evaporate in that time period, according to the mid-March estimates. Those jobs could include construction workers, florists and the like who don’t work at hotels but support them. The… 👓 View full article

