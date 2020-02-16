Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Atlanta restaurant La Grotta raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time

Atlanta restaurant La Grotta raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
By Wednesday afternoon, La Grotta had raised more than $50,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss [Video]

3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day outside a restaurant owned by singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaymonHarley

Waymon Harley Atlanta restaurant raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time https://t.co/z1LD3tnQ3R via @AtlBizChron 1 hour ago

BAndrewPlant

B Andrew Plant Wow. 💗 Atlanta restaurant raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time https://t.co/2ZDqaDjPOk via @AtlBizChron 2 hours ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron RT @CREatlbiz: Atlanta restaurant La Grotta raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time https://t.co/bEbQn1XWPp 4 hours ago

BoFlip

Bonnie Phillips❤️🇺🇸SoulFire🌹☀️🌿🐝 Atlanta restaurant raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time https://t.co/i734ZtJAiy via @AtlBizChron 4 hours ago

CREatlbiz

Douglas Sams Atlanta restaurant La Grotta raises $50,000 to help staff through uncertain time https://t.co/bEbQn1XWPp 4 hours ago

MariaThackerG

Maria Thacker Goethe Brilliant to read this, this morning. This is where my parents spent each anniversary and now Patrick and I do the… https://t.co/hq9Icp1qvO 5 hours ago

arketi

Arketi Group Great move by @LaGrottaGa one of Rory and Mike's favorite places to eat -- Atlanta restaurant La Grotta raises $50,… https://t.co/5Q1PhsleSM 5 hours ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron This week, as La Grotta staff began to realize how much money was being raised to help them, some were moved to tea… https://t.co/qtVw0obTko 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.