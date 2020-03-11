Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > COVID-19 update: What you need to know in the Valley about the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 update: What you need to know in the Valley about the novel coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
More U.S. states and cities are battling the spread of COVID-19 with school closures, cancelations of public gatherings and businesses limiting services that require human contact. As new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed across the globe, here’s what you need to know about the fast-spreading respiratory virus that causes it. As of March 18, Arizona health officials have confirmed 27 cases and 18 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Presumptive positive means tests in Arizona have determined…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Dallas Bars, Theaters, Gyms Closed; Restaurants Limited Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Dallas Bars, Theaters, Gyms Closed; Restaurants Limited Due To COVID-19 Pandemic 18:41

 Latest update from Dallas City Officials

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help [Video]

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help

We know you have questions about the novel coronavirus. A lot of them. We still have questions ourselves, but we're working to find the answers about how to stay safe from COVID-19 and where to go for..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:39Published
Help Colorado Now: Gov. Jared Polis launches website for coronavirus volunteer and donation opportunities [Video]

Help Colorado Now: Gov. Jared Polis launches website for coronavirus volunteer and donation opportunities

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced a central website for anyone looking to volunteer or donate to the state's response to the novel coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How could the COVID-19 pandemic impact Parliament Hill?

With the COVID-19 virus now declared a global pandemic, questions are swirling around how the novel coronavirus could change the way things run on Parliament...
CTV News

Coronavirus scare: South African cricketers to self-quarantine on return from India tour

The South African cricket team has been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after returning midway from an ODI tour of India due to the COVID-19...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.