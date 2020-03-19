IndiGo slashes salaries of senior staff amid coronavirus pandemic, CEO to bear 25% cut Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, ''We have to pay careful attention to our cash flow so that we do not run out of cash." 👓 View full article

