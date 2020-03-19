Global  

Cincinnati startup offers communication software free to shuttered schools

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A Cincinnati startup that specializes in software aimed at helping schools communicate and offer services online is making its core product free to all schools shuttered during the spread of the novel coronavirus.
News video: CPS offering lunches at school sites, classes move online

CPS offering lunches at school sites, classes move online 02:53

 Cincinnati Public Schools will still offer lunches for students as campuses close due to the governor's COVID-19 order.

Cincinnati Public Schools will close all 65 schools Monday

Cincinnati Public Schools will close all 65 schools in the district beginning March 16 – a day earlier than initially planned, the district announced late...
bizjournals

