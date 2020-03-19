No commercial international flights to land in India from March 22 for a week
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () India has barred all scheduled international commercial flights from Sunday, March 22 for a week. A government statement issued Thursday said: "No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week."
Qantas Airways said on Thursday (March 19) it will halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May, and is putting two-thirds of its workforce on leave after Australia told citizens not to travel overseas due to the coronavirus. Libby Hogan reports.
