Swiss Central Bank Maintains Expansionary Monetary Policy Stance
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Switzerland's central bank left its interest rates unchanged and raised its negative interest exemption threshold, as coronavirus, or Covid-19 is posing exceptionally large challenges to the economy. The Swiss National Bank, on Thursday, decided to hold its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent. Economists had also expected the rate to remain unchanged.
Worried customers were seen queuing up outside Yes Bank's branches in India earlier this month. The reason? The country's fifth largest private bank suspended its operations and was placed under a 30-day moratorium by the Central Reserve Bank of India. The troubled lender's collapse comes after the...