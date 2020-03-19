Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Swiss Central Bank Maintains Expansionary Monetary Policy Stance

Swiss Central Bank Maintains Expansionary Monetary Policy Stance

RTTNews Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Switzerland's central bank left its interest rates unchanged and raised its negative interest exemption threshold, as coronavirus, or Covid-19 is posing exceptionally large challenges to the economy. The Swiss National Bank, on Thursday, decided to hold its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent. Economists had also expected the rate to remain unchanged.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: How safe is your money in the bank?

How safe is your money in the bank? 24:30

 Worried customers were seen queuing up outside Yes Bank's branches in India earlier this month. The reason? The country's fifth largest private bank suspended its operations and was placed under a 30-day moratorium by the Central Reserve Bank of India. The troubled lender's collapse comes after the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.