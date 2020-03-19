Global  

Covid-19: Nyse closes trading floor, goes all electronic

Finextra Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing hous...
News video: New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday 00:41

 The ICE, the NYSE's parent company said it is protecting its employees from the coronavirus.

Jim Cramer on the Feeling on the NYSE Floor After the Circuit Breaker Kicked In [Video]

Jim Cramer on the Feeling on the NYSE Floor After the Circuit Breaker Kicked In

Jim Cramer weighs in on the feeling on the floor of the NYSE after trading was halted mere minutes after the opening bell was rung.

NYSE To Temporarily Close Equities Trading Floor

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. announced that its affiliate New York Stock Exchange or NYSE will temporarily close equities and options trading floors in its...
RTTNews

NYSE to temporarily close trading floor, move to electronic trading Monday


MarketWatch


FintechBot

FintechBot Covid-19: Nyse closes trading floor, goes all electronic https://t.co/h7ycMEs0uG by @Finextra 43 minutes ago

Finextra

Finextra Company announcement: Covid-19: Nyse closes trading floor, goes all electro... https://t.co/hYf8887gkU #fintech 47 minutes ago

financemagnates

Finance Magnates WARNING: NYSE closes trading floor after two positive tests for COVID-19 https://t.co/BULrXwGoNY #Covid_19… https://t.co/3p9yUgpLzk 2 hours ago

primetechfin

Primetech Management NYSE Closes Trading Floor After Two Positive Tests for COVID-19 With no set date for reopening its human platform,… https://t.co/heprF0wdVP 6 hours ago

shatzakis

Steven Hatzakis, Fintech Researcher & Consultant NYSE Closes Trading Floor After Two Positive Tests for COVID-19, story via FinanceMagnates https://t.co/XFphbNAUM5 6 hours ago

althepal55

Alan Ernesto Phillips RT @theinquisitr: NYSE Will Temporarily Close Trading Floor After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 #News https://t.co/a9p0rRXD4c 13 hours ago

theinquisitr

INQUISITR NYSE Will Temporarily Close Trading Floor After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 #News https://t.co/a9p0rRXD4c 13 hours ago

FxBookLTTG

FxBook https://t.co/xqgqjIF27n NYSE Closes Trading Floor After Two Positive Tests for COVID-19 15 hours ago

