Staffing tech startup launches nurse certification program for COVID-19

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A Quincy-based nurse staffing tech startup, which recently raised its biggest round of funding yet, has launched one of the first training certification programs on the COVID-19 coronavirus for nursing professionals and made it available online for free.  Founded in 2016, IntelyCare Inc. provides machine learning-powered software that puts nurses and nursing assistants in touch with healthcare facilities that are looking to fill shifts. The company’s customers, a total of 500 skilled nursing…
