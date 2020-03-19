Global  

US Approves Coronavirus Relief Package

Thursday, 19 March 2020
President Donald Trump signed a $100 billion emergency relief package that will benefit workers and the general public affected by COVID-19. The package provides paid sick, family and medical leave; food and medical aid to coronavirus-hit people; expands unemployment insurance; and free testing for the virus. The Bill requires employers to provide additional protections for health care workers.
