US Approves Coronavirus Relief Package

Thursday, 19 March 2020 () President Donald Trump signed a $100 billion emergency relief package that will benefit workers and the general public affected by COVID-19. The package provides paid sick, family and medical leave; food and medical aid to coronavirus-hit people; expands unemployment insurance; and free testing for the virus. The Bill requires employers to provide additional protections for health care workers.
