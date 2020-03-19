Coronavirus layoffs cause spike in Ohio unemployment claims Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Claims for unemployment compensation in Ohio have skyrocketed following the closures of many industries amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Buckeye State. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has seen nearly 78,000 new claims for unemployment benefits in the first three days of the week, as of March 18. That's a more than 1,300% increase over the 5,430 claims the entire previous week. To handle the surge in new claims, the department has expanded its call center hours from… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Job Losses From Coronavirus Threaten to Stall US Economy 01:16 Job Losses From Coronavirus Threaten to Stall US Economy A 30% increase in unemployment claims was reported last week, according to the Labor Department. The 281,000 new claims prove that businesses may not be able to keep their staffs intact amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Martha Gimbel, Schmidt... You Might Like

Tweets about this