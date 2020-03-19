Global  

Coronavirus layoffs cause spike in Ohio unemployment claims

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Claims for unemployment compensation in Ohio have skyrocketed following the closures of many industries amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Buckeye State. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has seen nearly 78,000 new claims for unemployment benefits in the first three days of the week, as of March 18. That's a more than 1,300% increase over the 5,430 claims the entire previous week. To handle the surge in new claims, the department has expanded its call center hours from…
