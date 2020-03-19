DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas restaurants can deliver booze; Frisco restaurants remain open
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver Wednesday night allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol with food purchases. Starting immediately, Texas restaurants with mixed beverage permits may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as patrons have ordered food, as well. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing," Governor Abbott said in a prepared statement. Governor Abbott also directed…
Restaurants are facing tough times. Businesses owners had to close doors Monday night at 8 p.m., only allowing take-out and delivery. That's leaving some restaurants facing a new business model, having..
With all Ohio restaurants ordered to close their doors for eat-in service, many in Cincinnati are relying on carryout and delivery orders to sustain their... bizjournals Also reported by •Hindu •The Age •FT.com