(Updated) Local businesses trying to stay afloat during coronavirus shutdown; restaurant announces mass layoffs
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Update Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a restaurant chain with two locations in the Miami Valley, is undergoing a mass layoff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The chain, known for its hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood, will suspend employment for approximately 410 of its 450 employees, effective immediately. The layoffs are expected to be temporary, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. Firebirds cites "unforeseeable business circumstances and significant financial loss associated…