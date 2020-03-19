Global  

(Updated) Local businesses trying to stay afloat during coronavirus shutdown; restaurant announces mass layoffs

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020
Update Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a restaurant chain with two locations in the Miami Valley, is undergoing a mass layoff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The chain, known for its hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood, will suspend employment for approximately 410 of its 450 employees, effective immediately. The layoffs are expected to be temporary, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. Firebirds cites "unforeseeable business circumstances and significant financial loss associated…
News video: Ways To Support Local Businesses During Pandemic

Ways To Support Local Businesses During Pandemic 00:54

 PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what you can do to help struggling local businesses during the coronavirus shutdown.

