Mariano's is launching seniors shopping hours due to coronavirus Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mariano’s is introducing seniors shopping hours in Chicago as the the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city and around Illinois continues to rise. The Mariano’s chain also said it is immediately hiring staff at all of its locations as shoppers pour into stores. Mariano’s is a unit of Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets, which is a division of grocery store behemoth Kroger (NYSE: KR). Starting on Friday, all 44 Mariano’s stores in the Chicago metro area will be open only… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published Seniors Take Advantage Of Special Shopping Hours 01:28 Grocery stores throughout California have adjusted their hours in order to help seniors get what they need. You Might Like

Tweets about this