Mariano's is launching seniors shopping hours due to coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Mariano’s is introducing seniors shopping hours in Chicago as the the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city and around Illinois continues to rise. The Mariano’s chain also said it is immediately hiring staff at all of its locations as shoppers pour into stores. Mariano’s is a unit of Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets, which is a division of grocery store behemoth Kroger (NYSE: KR). Starting on Friday, all 44 Mariano’s stores in the Chicago metro area will be open only…
News video: Seniors Take Advantage Of Special Shopping Hours

Seniors Take Advantage Of Special Shopping Hours 01:28

 Grocery stores throughout California have adjusted their hours in order to help seniors get what they need.

