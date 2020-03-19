Global  

City's top hotels start to suspend services because of coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Chicago’s five-star hotels are starting to shut down as the coronavirus continues to cripple the vital convention industry in the Windy City and around the world. The Park Hyatt Chicago and the Peninsula Hotel Chicago both have put notices on their websites informing the public of their respective decisions to suspend all services because of the pandemic. The notice on the Peninsula Chicago website said that the property “made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend services due to health…
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cripples Valley hotels among cancellations

Coronavirus cripples Valley hotels among cancellations 03:41

 Coronavirus cripples Valley hotels, many of which are laying off workers among major cancellations.

City's top hotels start to suspend services because of coronavirus https://t.co/agSdae2MJC via @ChiBizJournal 5 days ago

