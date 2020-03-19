Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cameron Mitchell closes all restaurants, lays off staff

Cameron Mitchell closes all restaurants, lays off staff

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
After trying carryout for a few days following Gov. Mike DeWine's order ending dine-in business at all Ohio restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has opted to fully close all of its restaurants and lay off thousands of employees. “This is, without a doubt, one of the most incredibly difficult times Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has ever faced,” founder Cameron Mitchell said in a news release. Approximately 4,500 employees have been furloughed from Cameron…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Restaurants Remain Open During the Coronavirus Shutdown? [Video]

What Restaurants Remain Open During the Coronavirus Shutdown?

FOX 47 is working to share information with all viewers about restaurants that are open in Mid-Michigan.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:53Published
Shay Mitchell New Face Of Cacharel Parfums [Video]

Shay Mitchell New Face Of Cacharel Parfums

Actor, new mom, entrepreneur, and now face of a new perfume campaign from a legendary brand — Shay Mitchell can truly do it all. The Pretty Little Liars and Dollface actor has been tapped as the star..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas restaurants can deliver booze; Frisco restaurants remain open

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver Wednesday night allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol with food purchases. Starting immediately, Texas restaurants...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.