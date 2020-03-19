Cameron Mitchell closes all restaurants, lays off staff
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () After trying carryout for a few days following Gov. Mike DeWine's order ending dine-in business at all Ohio restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has opted to fully close all of its restaurants and lay off thousands of employees. “This is, without a doubt, one of the most incredibly difficult times Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has ever faced,” founder Cameron Mitchell said in a news release. Approximately 4,500 employees have been furloughed from Cameron…
