Local defense sector insulated from virus — but contract slowdowns a concern

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The tech focus of one local industry is protecting it from the coronavirus fallout for now, but that might not last.  Central Florida’s defense sector is moving along as Department of Defense money keeps coming in and telework proves to not be a problem for the software-heavy industry, National Center for Simulation President George Cheros told Orlando Business Journal. “We’re lucky we’re tech-based.” But concerns persist that future contract awards could be disrupted as the coronavirus…
