Facing cash crunch, J. Jill borrows $33M from lenders

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
J. Jill Inc. has borrowed $33 million from its lenders — near the limits of its line of credit — as the struggling women’s clothing retailer grapples with the loss of revenue from stores closed by the coronavirus. The Quincy-based company (NYSE: JILL) is drawing down the majority of a $40 million revolving credit facility “as a precautionary measure,” it said in a securities filing Wednesday. J. Jill closed all of its stores on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak, and they will…
