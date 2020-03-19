Global  

Genesis Health Clubs owner tweets to Trump: Shut down country now

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Genesis Health Clubs owner Rodney Steven II made a Twitter appeal to President Trump on Wednesday to shut down the country so it can kill the spread of the virus more quickly. Stevens noted that he had laid off 4,000 employees as a result of coronavirus precautions. An alternative, Steven said in the post tagging Trump, would be to let businesses such as his reopen and not heed the direction of state and federal health experts. "I just closed 50 health clubs in six states in the Midwest by your…
