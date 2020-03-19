Bank of England ramps up bond-buying, cuts rates to near zero
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The Bank of England promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases and cut its key interest rate to 0.1% in a second emergency move in just over a week to try to mitigate the hit to Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak.
