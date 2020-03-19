Global  

Allegheny County: Some of 18 COVID-19 cases are community spread

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said at least some of the 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County have been contracted through person-to-person spread — the second center of sustained spread in the commonwealth beyond Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state. There weren't a lot of other details released about the community spread of the virus, which means that the highly contagious disease can't be traced back to obvious sources like international…
News video: Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports Some Evidence Of Community Spread

Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports Some Evidence Of Community Spread 00:21

 Health officials say they're seeing evidence of community spread from some of the 18 cases in Allegheny County.

