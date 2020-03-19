Allegheny County: Some of 18 COVID-19 cases are community spread

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said at least some of the 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County have been contracted through person-to-person spread — the second center of sustained spread in the commonwealth beyond Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state. There weren't a lot of other details released about the community spread of the virus, which means that the highly contagious disease can't be traced back to obvious sources like international…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mila Sanina RT @PublicSourcePA: Allegheny County has 40 COVID-19 cases, including four hospitalized patients, though the county health department is aw… 2 days ago PublicSource Allegheny County has 40 COVID-19 cases, including four hospitalized patients, though the county health department i… https://t.co/pvNMfhjdYS 2 days ago Natasha Lindstrom RT @bencschmitt: Dr. Rachel Levine of @PAHealthDept says state of Pa. is doubling no. of cases of #Covid_19 about every 2 days. She says… 2 days ago Ben Schmitt Dr. Rachel Levine of @PAHealthDept says state of Pa. is doubling no. of cases of #Covid_19 about every 2 days. Sh… https://t.co/X9iDJ47BGd 2 days ago Sue Kerr RT @905wesa: LATEST: -268 positive cases in PA. -28 positive cases in Allegheny Co. -People at 4 PPS schools may have had indirect exposur… 3 days ago 90.5 WESA LATEST: -268 positive cases in PA. -28 positive cases in Allegheny Co. -People at 4 PPS schools may have had indir… https://t.co/htnLL8nNq0 3 days ago Pittsburgh Business Times It's a significant milestone in the coronavirus' progression, and the number of positive tests will continue to ris… https://t.co/rIi2fjDz9z 4 days ago Michael Kenney "there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 in [Allegheny] county... some of the coronavirus cases were community spre… https://t.co/G4Gf4LBue8 4 days ago