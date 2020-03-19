St. Louis County to name new police chief

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

St. Louis County has named West County Precinct Captain Mary Barton the new chief of the St. Louis County Police Department. Sources confirmed to 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that Barton, captain of the 7th Precinct in West St. Louis County, will take the helm after Chief Jon Belmar retires. His retirement was scheduled to take place on April 30. A social media post later confirmed the news. According to a post on the west county precinct's Facebook page, Barton took her position recently.…


