Denver offering businesses emergency assistance, not 'immediately' considering shelter-in-place order

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Denver will offer emergency assistance of up to $7,500 to businesses that have been impacted heavily by the coronavirus spread but has no plans right now to order residents to shelter in place, as some other parts of the country have done. Colorado officials also said during an afternoon news conference Thursday that they have no immediate plans to issue such an order, which would require people to remain near their home and off the roads unless they are getting medical care, buying groceries or…
News video: Feds approve Colorado small business disaster loan program ask; Denver announces initial biz relief

 The state of Colorado and city of Denver both on Thursday announced initial economic relief packages to try to help businesses and workers affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

