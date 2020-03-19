Global  

Area organizations prep for more coronavirus testing

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A few new testing sites for coronavirus are being set up in Orange County. The Orange County Convention Center will have a drive-thru testing area as a regional site that could be ready as soon as Friday, March 20, Dr. Raul Pino, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during a March 18 news conference. The site, slated to be managed by the National Guard, will be at the Destination Flat Parking Lot at 5980 Destination Parkway in Orlando. Testing at the site would…
