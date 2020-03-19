Global  

LVMH considering buying Tiffany's shares on open market: Bloomberg News

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
French luxury goods maker LVMH , which last year agreed to buy Tiffany & Co for $16.2 billion, is considering buying shares of the U.S. jeweler for less on the open market, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-19/lvmh-is-said-to-consider-buying-tiffany-shares-on-open-market on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
