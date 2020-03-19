Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New Jersey seeks to reopen closed South Jersey hospital to increase COVID-19 bed capacity

New Jersey seeks to reopen closed South Jersey hospital to increase COVID-19 bed capacity

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The New Jersey Department of Health is working to re-open Inspira Medical Center Woodbury in Gloucester County to provide the state with extra hospital bed capacity to care for potential coronavirus patients. The 305-bed hospital, formerly known as Underwood-Memorial Hospital, closed as an inpatient care facility in December after Inspira opened a $365 million replacement hospital in Mullica Hill. Inspira spokesman Paul Simon said the New Jersey Department of Health recently contacted the health…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions 01:14

 New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently announced their joint-decision to impose a number of restrictions across the tri-state area. The measures are being taken in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the area....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Non-Essential Businesses In New Jersey Ordered To Close [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Non-Essential Businesses In New Jersey Ordered To Close

Gov. Phil Murphy said in order to flatten the curve, he has to take aggressive measures that unfortunately come with economic pain for employers and employees; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Hopes To Turn Javits Center Into Field Hospital [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Hopes To Turn Javits Center Into Field Hospital

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the crisis could last months and that's why he hopes to open that field hospital in Manhattan; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Providence, Legacy erect hospital tents to handle anticipated demand

To boost Oregon’s hospital bed capacity, Providence Health & Services has erected tents at six of its hospitals in the state, with plans to also set up in the...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

Kenya: Coast General Hospital's 19-Bed Capacity Private Wing Repurposed to Covid-19 Isolation Unit

[Capital FM] Mombasa -Mombasa county government Monday transformed a 19-bed capacity private wing at the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) into a Covid-19...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.