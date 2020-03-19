New Jersey seeks to reopen closed South Jersey hospital to increase COVID-19 bed capacity
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The New Jersey Department of Health is working to re-open Inspira Medical Center Woodbury in Gloucester County to provide the state with extra hospital bed capacity to care for potential coronavirus patients. The 305-bed hospital, formerly known as Underwood-Memorial Hospital, closed as an inpatient care facility in December after Inspira opened a $365 million replacement hospital in Mullica Hill. Inspira spokesman Paul Simon said the New Jersey Department of Health recently contacted the health…
