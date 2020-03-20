Maui County sets restrictions on dining, transportation in effort to keep COVID-19 at bay Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

On Thursday, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the dining areas of all restaurants and eateries were to close and only serve food via takeout or delivery, as part of a new set of public health emergency rules for the county. Bars, nightclubs, theaters, tourist attractions, and other venues where the public gather must remain closed as part of the new rules. “We need to take dramatic action to limit the spread of this infectious virus,” Victorino said in a statement. “We cannot do… 👓 View full article

