Nikki Haley exits Boeing board, saying she opposes US bailout

Bangkok Post Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from Boeing's board of directors, saying she was philosophically opposed to efforts to win a government bailout, the firm said Thursday.
