'He must resign from the Senate': Fox News host demands Richard Burr's ouster after bombshell report suggests he dumped $1.72 million in stocks before coronavirus crisis

Business Insider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
'He must resign from the Senate': Fox News host demands Richard Burr's ouster after bombshell report suggests he dumped $1.72 million in stocks before coronavirus crisis· Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson responded to a bombshell ProPublica's report indicating that Republican Sen. Richard Burr dumped his stock holdings after he gave glowing remarks about the emerging coronavirus.
· If Burr does not explain himself, Carlson said, "he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for...
News video: Fox Takes Coronavirus Seriously

Fox Takes Coronavirus Seriously 01:36

 Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted that he should have taken the social distancing guidelines seriously and is now urging viewers to do the same.

Coronavirus Update: LI Officials Warn Scammers Are Taking Advantage Of Seniors Amid Crisis [Video]

Coronavirus Update: LI Officials Warn Scammers Are Taking Advantage Of Seniors Amid Crisis

Coronavirus cases on Long Island now top 500, including Nassau County's first police officer who tested positive. In the midst of this crisis, law enforcement warns scammers are still busy at work;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Look To Blunt Pandemic's Economic Damage [Video]

Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Look To Blunt Pandemic's Economic Damage

The White House and Congress continue to look to blunt the economic damage done by the coronavirus crisis; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Sen. Intel Chair Richard Burr Reportedly Sold Off $1.6M in Stock Before Dow Tanked, Tipped Off Big Donors to Coronavirus Dangers

Sen. Intel Chair Richard Burr Reportedly Sold Off $1.6M in Stock Before Dow Tanked, Tipped Off Big Donors to Coronavirus DangersTwo reports surfaced Thursday afternoon that painted Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) in the least favorable light. Burr chairs the Senate Intel Committee, and it...
Mediaite

Burr Recording Sparks Questions About Private Comments On COVID-19

A secret recording taken of Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr shows him warning a private audience three weeks ago about how the Coronavirus...
NPR

