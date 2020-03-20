'He must resign from the Senate': Fox News host demands Richard Burr's ouster after bombshell report suggests he dumped $1.72 million in stocks before coronavirus crisis
Friday, 20 March 2020 () · Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson responded to a bombshell ProPublica's report indicating that Republican Sen. Richard Burr dumped his stock holdings after he gave glowing remarks about the emerging coronavirus.
· If Burr does not explain himself, Carlson said, "he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for...