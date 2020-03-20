Global  

NZ dollar rebounds; greenback falls on California lockdown

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
NZ dollar rebounds; greenback falls on California lockdownThe New Zealand dollar rebounded after the greenback was hammered in the wake of the entire state of California going into full lockdown to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.The kiwi was trading at 57.51 US cents at 5pm...
