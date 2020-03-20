Global  

Stores set up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

SeattlePI.com Friday, 20 March 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As senior citizens deal with anxiety about the coronavirus, grocery store chains and other retailers have come up with a way to ease their fears: shopping times reserved exclusively for them.

Target, Whole Foods, Walmart and Dollar General, as well as supermarkets in Europe, began dedicating early morning shopping times for older customers this week. The theory is that allowing seniors to shop among smaller crowds could reduce their chances of acquiring the virus and give them first crack at buying hand sanitizer and other products that have been hard to find because of panic shopping.

The idea seems to have worked well in smaller shops but backfired in some larger stores, where big crowds made “social distancing" difficult.

“If you didn’t have coronavirus before you got there, you probably do now," said Roger Glenn Miller, 82, after he showed up Thursday morning at a Stop & Shop grocery store in North Providence, Rhode Island, along with about 200 other seniors.

Don Gregson, 81, had a similar experience at the same Stop & Shop. Gregson said he expected to shop with a small group of seniors but instead found aisles crowded with people.

When he saw the number of people in the store, Gregson slipped on a surgical mask he carries in his pocket, then bought 4 gallons (15 liters) of distilled water for the machine he needs for sleep apnea.

“I'm sure they were trying to do the right thing, but somehow the planning went astray,” he said.

The Massachusetts-based chain, which is offering the special shopping time for seniors every day, said in a statement that it is asking its customers to consider staggering the days they shop “to ensure a less crowded environment. as well as for everyone to exercise caution and social distancing...
Walmart cutting hours starting Thursday at stores nationwide, adding senior shopping hour

Walmart is trimming its hours for the second time in a week due to the coronavirus starting March 19. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
USATODAY.com

Publix Supermarkets Add Senior Shopping Hours

Publix Supermarkets announced Thursday they will be designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age...
cbs4.com


