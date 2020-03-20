Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Australia central bank buys $2.9 billion of bonds in first round of unlimited QE

Australia central bank buys $2.9 billion of bonds in first round of unlimited QE

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Australia's central bank bought A$5 billion ($2.87 billion) in local government bonds on Friday, in the first round of its unlimited quantitative easing programme as it looks to cushion the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeySignals

KeySignals Australia's central bank buys $2.3 billion of government bonds - https://t.co/Q756uFWEJh 2 hours ago

miroslavpitak

Miroslav Piták RT @Reuters: Australia's central bank buys $2.3 billion of government bonds https://t.co/esRagzrgsp https://t.co/jVRVUkmRou 4 hours ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Australia’s central bank buys $2.3 billion of government bonds https://t.co/FAibDLzfsN https://t.co/yjTo9vm1yA 4 hours ago

Tadiwawashe

ZimSon Everybody is printing money. @matigary Australia's central bank buys $2.3 billion of government bonds | Article [… https://t.co/sKOcnc3d86 5 hours ago

Twheater2

Twheater Australia's central bank buys $2.3 billion of government bonds https://t.co/T44VJS0svh https://t.co/wlBpI31oDf 5 hours ago

263Chat

263Chat 🇿🇼 REUTERS: Australia's central bank buys $2.3 billion of government bonds https://t.co/Eul7ynTP8b https://t.co/yoxyUuaWhx 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.