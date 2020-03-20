Global  

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Bank of England said on Friday it was cancelling this year's stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.
