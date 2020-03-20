Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in times of coronavirus crisis

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

LISSE, Netherlands (AP) — The pots of chrysanthemums stacked in Henk van der Slot’s barn in the Netherlands bulb fields were supposed to decorate St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican over Easter.



But with border restrictions and lockdowns spreading around the globe as governments fight the coronavirus pandemic, the pope will have to go without his usual donation of Dutch flowers this year.



He’s not the only one.



"The coronavirus is a disaster for the Dutch flower industry ... 85% of the turnover at our marketplace … is gone,” said Michel van Schie, press officer at Royal FloraHolland, a cooperative of growers that trades some 12 billion plants and flowers each year.



That's a huge hit for the Dutch flower industry, whose exports last year were worth more than 6 billion euros.



Some Dutch farmers have resorted to giving away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work.



It’s not only growers in the Netherlands who are hurting. The pain has spread to farmers elsewhere in Europe and to African nations like Kenya and Ethiopia which have developed significant flower industries.



In Kenya the grading hall at Maridadi Flowers farm, where 120 people usually work, is deserted. The few staff still there cut roses and load them onto carts that are pushed to a dumping site where huge mounds of discarded flowers — 230,000 to 250,000 each day —pile up.



Owner Jack Kneppers, a Dutchman who has been working in Kenya for decades, said about 80% of his staff of 720 is now at home. He is keeping a skeleton staff to maintain the plants at the farm near the shores of Lake Naivasha, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.



“This is costing us about half a million dollars a month to maintain the company,” Kneppers said. “If this... 👓 View full article

