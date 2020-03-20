Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week

Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Britain said on Friday that engineering companies had come up with an emergency ventilator prototype to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which should be approved for use in hospitals by the end of next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Omaha Home for Boys Crisis Stabilization Center opens next week [Video]

New Omaha Home for Boys Crisis Stabilization Center opens next week

New Omaha Home for Boys Crisis Stabilization Center opens next week

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published
Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Top brokers name 3 ASX shares to buy next week

Top brokers have named Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) and these top ASX shares as ones to buy next week... The post Top brokers name 3 ASX shares to buy next week...
Motley Fool

The CW Leads Networks In Swapping Out New Episodes for Repeats During Coronavirus Scare

The CW is leading the way as television networks start to swap out new episodes of fan-favorite television shows with repeat episodes. DC’s Legends of...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

AutoNewsEurope

AutoNews Europe Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week https://t.co/Txojhm74MH https://t.co/ogZwXwgdrx 1 minute ago

voiceofnigeria

VOICE OF NIGERIA Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week https://t.co/PkqPCJhBKB https://t.co/acsYHcHBzl 12 minutes ago

GuyReuters

Guy Faulconbridge Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week. But will they? https://t.co/YVCtLIGCuY… https://t.co/m8aK0gSwL7 19 minutes ago

bpizano67

Rob Pizano RT @ClancyReports: Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week https://t.co/aHpEpGDIuG 30 minutes ago

ClancyReports

Jim Clancy Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week https://t.co/aHpEpGDIuG 40 minutes ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week https://t.co/18EdDvg64D 47 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Ventilator rush: UK says new ones will be approved next week https://t.co/eMC4k0EAd3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.