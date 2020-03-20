Global  

Alert: Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as markets see somewhat calmer trading after a brutal week of swings

SeattlePI.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as markets see somewhat calmer trading after a brutal week of swings.
News video: Where Stocks Finished the Week, What Wall Street Says to Do Now

Where Stocks Finished the Week, What Wall Street Says to Do Now 01:38

 Market moves were far more muted in the last two days of the week than they were in the past month. Wall Streeters say to start buying risk assets even if this isn't rock bottom.

